Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Caerus Investment Advisors LLC

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.3% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after buying an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $152.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

