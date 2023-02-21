Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,224,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $307,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $152.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

