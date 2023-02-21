Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,741 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.57. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

