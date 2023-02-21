Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.37) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $116,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,458 shares of company stock valued at $164,031. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,252,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 454,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 673.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 578,550 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

