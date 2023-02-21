AutoZone (AZO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect AutoZone to post earnings of $21.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $25.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AutoZone to post $126 EPS for the current fiscal year and $142 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,605.62 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,430.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,356.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,601.71.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in AutoZone by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in AutoZone by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

