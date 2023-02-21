Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,809.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after buying an additional 27,045,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after buying an additional 21,986,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,863.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,152.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,440,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 12,843,870 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

GOOG stock opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

About Alphabet



Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

