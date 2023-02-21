Axon Enterprise (AXON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Axon Enterprise Trading Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ:AXON opened at $189.26 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.45 and its 200-day moving average is $155.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.
