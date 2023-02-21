Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 17,481 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,481 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after buying an additional 92,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 446,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after buying an additional 83,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,861 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,795 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $190.43 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $191.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.98 and its 200 day moving average is $163.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

