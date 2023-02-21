Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.31% of Spectrum Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 932,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,462,000 after buying an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,000 after buying an additional 278,413 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,149,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPB opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

