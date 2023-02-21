Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Amcor worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Amcor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,269,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 583,933 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,913. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amcor Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

AMCR stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

