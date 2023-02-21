Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 567,114 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,415,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $43.89.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

