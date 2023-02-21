Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,955 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.94. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.