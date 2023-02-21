Bank of Montreal Can Invests $7.74 Million in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 946,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,740,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.33% of Permian Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,238,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,897,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,505,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,176,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,172,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Permian Resources Price Performance

About Permian Resources

Shares of PR stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.