Bank of Montreal Can Sells 20,054 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Life Storage worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Life Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LSI opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.82. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.11%.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Articles

