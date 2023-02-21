Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,730,000 after buying an additional 4,687,554 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,582,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,473,000 after buying an additional 598,860 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,922,000 after buying an additional 1,038,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,314,000 after purchasing an additional 524,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

