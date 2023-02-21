Barclays PLC Acquires 6,358 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 419.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 288.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 68.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth $85,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBD. StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 30,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,932.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 17,500 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

DBD stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $9.62.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

