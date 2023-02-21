Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 37,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,995,000 after purchasing an additional 34,404 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 24.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 72.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,425,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,464,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BDX shares. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.1 %

BDX stock opened at $244.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.75. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

