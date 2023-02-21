Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 31.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 293.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 12,326.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 27,364 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 93,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.