Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 31.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 293.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 12,326.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 27,364 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 93,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.
Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $30.00.
Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Benchmark Electronics Profile
Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.
