BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Stock Holdings Raised by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

