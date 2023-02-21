Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,631 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.94% of Brunswick worth $92,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 10,038.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.23.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $89.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

