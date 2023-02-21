Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,845 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Cactus worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cactus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

