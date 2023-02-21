California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,711 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.08% of HUYA worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,125,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,066,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 938,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 70,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 269,312 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.70. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUYA Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

(Get Rating)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.