California Public Employees Retirement System Has $385,000 Holdings in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,398 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Gaotu Techedu worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,658 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 238,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,257,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 142,880 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gaotu Techedu by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 44,930 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOTU. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, December 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price objective for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of -0.85. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.51.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

About Gaotu Techedu

(Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

