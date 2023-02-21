California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,563 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Hello Group worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hello Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hello Group in the second quarter worth $86,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Hello Group by 39.8% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,240 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in Hello Group in the second quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hello Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,952,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 752,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MOMO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hello Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. Hello Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.54.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $454.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 25.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. Research analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hello Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.