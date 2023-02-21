CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -258.75 and a beta of 1.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is -1,375.00%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.