Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) by 333.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cascadia Acquisition were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCAI. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,890,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cascadia Acquisition by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cascadia Acquisition by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCAI opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Cascadia Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Cascadia Acquisition Company Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

