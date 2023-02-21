Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,983 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth $66,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.18. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

