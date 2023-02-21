Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,423,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.58% of Cirrus Logic worth $97,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,906 shares of company stock worth $5,322,371. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

