CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after acquiring an additional 854,074 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 444,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 330,030 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,390,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 439,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 245,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.26.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

