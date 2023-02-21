Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Position Raised by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 2,072.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,493 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBS. TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

