Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 22,334 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,334 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 88.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 111,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 52,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 42.6% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 52,244 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

TCMD opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

