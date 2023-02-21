Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 5,126 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JOYY by 23.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in JOYY by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

YY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.52.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.47. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $586.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

