Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 99,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,499,000 after buying an additional 133,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,465,000 after buying an additional 200,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 95.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after buying an additional 3,209,500 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 16.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,979,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,812,000 after acquiring an additional 861,906 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

UAA stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

