Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TM. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 80.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 33.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Shares of TM opened at $142.85 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $189.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.73.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

