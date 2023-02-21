Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 19.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,438,000 after buying an additional 1,217,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 119.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after acquiring an additional 671,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,179,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,538,000 after acquiring an additional 595,343 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REG stock opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.38. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $73.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.20%.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

