Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,602 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 310,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after purchasing an additional 299,331 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth about $3,788,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4.9% in the third quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 4,147,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,169,000 after purchasing an additional 193,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 450,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 128,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Price Performance

360 DigiTech stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

