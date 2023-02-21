Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

NYSE EXR opened at $158.99 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.52 and a 200-day moving average of $169.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

