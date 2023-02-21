Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,986,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,014,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Beverage by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 840,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,147,000 after buying an additional 23,771 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after buying an additional 36,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Stock Up 1.1 %

National Beverage stock opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 11.79%. Equities analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

About National Beverage

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.