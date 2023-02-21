Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 257,799 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 399.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,799 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of Porch Group worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 37,800 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $75,222.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,532,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,959,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 37,800 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $75,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,532,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,959,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 530,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $1,379,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,099,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,859,565.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,880,409 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,049 over the last ninety days. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

