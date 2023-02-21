Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 8,610 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMSGet Rating) by 239.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $62.54. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Further Reading

