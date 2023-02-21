Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 16,168 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.34. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Stories

