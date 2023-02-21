Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 16,723 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,960 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $325,878,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,981,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,008,000 after buying an additional 200,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,162,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

