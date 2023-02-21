Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 193,594 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 193,594 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter worth $50,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter worth $851,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 17.1% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

CX stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

