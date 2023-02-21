Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 306,764 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 524.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 101.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLX shares. BTIG Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 4.5 %

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

NYSE:HLX opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.84.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

