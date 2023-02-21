Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,498 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Intrepid Potash worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1,143.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.03. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $121.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

