Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Western Copper and Gold worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 520,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Western Copper and Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

