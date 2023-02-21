Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHR. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.2 %
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
