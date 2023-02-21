Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Proto Labs worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Proto Labs Stock Up 0.4 %

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs stock opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

