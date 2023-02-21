Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Viking Therapeutics worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program, VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in the development of VK2809 and VK0214.

