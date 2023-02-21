Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,684 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Financial Institutions worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.90. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99.

FISI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group cut shares of Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

